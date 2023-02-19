Six injured in Karnal road mishap
As per the police, the injured were taken to the KCGMCH and the condition of the bus conductor, Ravi Kumar was said to be critical in the Karnal road mishap.The police said the accident took place on Saturday morning when the Bhiwani depot bus was going to Chandigarh.
Six persons, including two women, sustained injuries in a collision between a Haryana Roadways bus and a truck on the National Highway-44 near Taraori town of Karnal district, the police said on Saturday.
As per the police, the injured were taken to the KCGMCH and the condition of the bus conductor, Ravi Kumar was said to be critical. The police said the accident took place on Saturday morning when the Bhiwani depot bus was going to Chandigarh. Due to dense fog, the visibility was low, and the bus rammed into the truck. Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of Taroari police station, said the accident took place due to poor visibility. He said that a police team reached the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital and the investigation is under way.
