Six police personnel injured as vehicle falls into gorge

Six police personnel were injured after their vehicle skidded off the road at Uroosa near the Line of Control in Uri. The injured personal were shifted to sub district hospital Uri for treatment were doctors declared their conditions stable, said police spokesperson. (File)

Police said that an accident took place at weak bridge Uroosa Uri when a vehicle from Uroosa police post bearing number JKo5AA 5620 skidded off road and fell in a gorge resulting injuries to six police personnel.

