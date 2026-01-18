Skeletal remains found in Panchkula: Police identify victim as missing dancer from Rajasthan

Days after the skeletal remains of a woman’s body were found near the cremation ground in Sector 20, Panchkula, police have identified the victim as a native of Rajasthan who had been living in the Tricity for the last four years. The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition when it was discovered. (HT Photo for representation)

A dancer by profession, she used to make ends meet by taking up assignments at clubs in Zirakpur and adjoining areas, police said while adding that she had shifted to Dhakoli with her live-in partner, Inder, in October last year.

Live-in-partner also under scanner

While her body was discovered during the intervening night of December 22 and 23, police said she is believed to have gone missing on the night of November 13.

“Despite her sudden disappearance, her live-in partner, neither lodged a missing person’s complaint nor informed the police, which is suspicious,” a police official said, adding that the live-in partner’s role is also being investigated.

The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition when it was discovered. Thus, the police initially faced difficulties in establishing her identity. However, the discovery of a tattoo on her hand and a slip related to weight loss, which bore the contact number of one Vicky, who is a resident of Swastik Vihar, Zirakpur, came as a major breakthrough.

Vicky led the police to his friend and the victim’s live-in partner, Inder, following which her identity was revealed.

Sector 20 police station SHO Sombir Dhaka said a case of murder has been registered on the complaint of Vicky. “Several teams have been constituted to trace the accused. We have some leads and the case will be cracked soon,” said the SHO.