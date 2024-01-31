Slight chances of rain, snow in J&K today: MeT

Except Gulmarg and Pahalgam, the night temperatures were recorded above zero in weather monitoring stations of Kashmir on Tuesday with residents waiting for the much anticipated heavy snowfall forecasted by the meteorological (MeT) department. The ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded lowest temp of minus 6.0 degrees Celsius during the night while the southern Pahalgam tourist resort recorded the mercury at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius. (HT File)

The MeT said that the mercury in Srinagar settled at 0.8 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, some 1.8 notches above normal.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded lowest temp of minus 6.0 degrees Celsius during the night while the southern Pahalgam tourist resort recorded the mercury at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological update said that the gateway to Kashmir in south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum of 0.4 degrees Celsius and the southern area of Kokernag observed a minimum of 0.7 degrees Celsius. In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius.

The residents are waiting for the heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region as the MeT has predicted heavy snowfall over the mountains and light precipitation in plains.

MeT Srinagar centre director Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is possibility of light to moderate rain/ snow at many places of J&K towards today afternoon onwards with chances of heavy snowfall over few higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag district with peak activity on Wednesday.

“On February 3 and 4, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places of J&K,” he said.

In Jammu division, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning in the plains and light snowfall over higher reaches with moderate snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Banihal, Ponch, Doda and Kishtwar on January 30 and 31 and on February 3 and 4.

“The system may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna & Razdan pass, Zojila etc. during the above period,’ he said.

The MeT advised travellers to plan their travels accordingly. “Farmers are advised to withhold irrigation and fertilizer application & drain out excess water from orchards and fields during the above mentioned period,” he said.

As the 40-day harshest winter period of Chilla-i-Kalan in Kashmir ended on Monday with scant snowfall or rain, the agricultural and horticulture experts warn of its adverse effects in coming months if there is no major snowfall in early February.

The Himalayan Valley, known for its glaciers, snow covered mountain slopes, blue lakes and gushing rivers, witnessed a prolonged dry spell since the beginning of December this winter leading to dry and parched landscape and riverbeds with little water. Since Sunday, the higher reaches have witnessed light snowfall.