Sluggish start: Just 10 apply under Chandigarh Startup Policy in 11 months

Despite offering financial incentives and incubation support, the Chandigarh administration’s ambitious Startup Policy has drawn a muted response, with only 10 applications received in the 11 months since its roll-out. The subdued response is particularly striking given that the policy itself was rolled out after nearly seven years of delay. (HT Photo)

The low uptake comes even as the policy promises capital support, sustenance allowance and mentorship funding, raising questions about its on-ground appeal among city’s aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Startup Policy, which came into effect on April 29, 2025, was projected as a major catalyst for nurturing the city’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The policy will remain in force for five years from the date of notification, with the first having almost gone by with little progress.

Industry stakeholders attribute the slow response to tedious procedural factors. These include the requirement for startups to be recognised by the Union department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), the condition of having a registered office within Chandigarh, and the quarterly meeting cycle of the Policy Monitoring and Implementation Committee (PMIC), which could delay approvals.

City-based industrialist Chander Verma said, “While the policy looks promising on paper, the reality is different. Entrepreneurs still have to run from pillar to post to secure required permissions to set up their venture. Unless a single-window clearance system is put in place, ease of doing business will remain a challenge.”

Some in the industry also point out that how neighbouring states offered better business ecosystems, reducing entrepreneurs’ reliance on Chandigarh-specific incentives.

A senior official of the UT industries department said the applications received so far will be examined by the PMIC.

“We have received 10 applications and the PMIC will scrutinise them. If the committee finds no discrepancies in eligibility, approval will be granted within 15 days. In case of gaps, startups will be asked to fulfil the eligibility criteria within the same 15-day window,” the official said.

While applications can be submitted throughout the year, the PMIC convenes only once every quarter, which may impact the pace of approvals.

Policy took off after 7 years

The subdued response is particularly striking given that the policy itself was rolled out after nearly seven years of delay.

Work on the Startup Policy first began in 2018, two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the national Startup India initiative and urged states and Union Territories to design region-specific frameworks.

However, repeated administrative delays and revisions kept the policy on the back-burner until it was finally notified in April 2025.

In August 2023, Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash had stated in the Lok Sabha that 335 startups from Chandigarh had already been recognised under Startup India.

Despite this significant number, the city continued to lack an operational ecosystem to offer incentives and structured support to emerging ventures.