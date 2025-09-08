Small hive beetle’s attack stings Punjab’s beekeeping sector

The small hive beetle, an invasive honey bee predator species native to sub-Saharan Africa, has been detected in several parts of the state in the last two weeks, ringing alarm bells among beekeepers. Experts explained the beetle’s activity also contaminated honey, rendering it unsuitable for human consumption, thereby greatly reducing yield. (Shutterstock)

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has flagged an alert as the beetle not only targets bees, their eggs and pollen, but also consumes the raw honey itself, leading to collapse of entire bee colonies.

Experts explained the beetle’s activity also contaminated honey, rendering it unsuitable for human consumption, thereby greatly reducing yield.

As per official estimations, about 4,000 beekeepers (apiarists) in Punjab produce 20,000 tonnes of raw honey worth over ₹200 crore annually.

The threat is not limited to beekeeping (apiculture). Experts point out that honey bees are important pollinators for a wide range of crops such as mustard, sunflower, vegetables like cucumber, pumpkin, squash, eggplant and peppers, and several fruits, and any large-scale collapse of colonies could also hit farm productivity.

State horticulture director Shailender Kaur said while it was difficult to determine how the insect travelled to this region, the entire department had been activated to contain the situation.

“Bee breeders have been barred from importing colonies from other states to control the beetle infestation. They have been asked to submit a self-declaration to the district authorities stating that their stocks are free from the beetle. Teams are inspecting the stocks of the licensed bee breeders,” added the director.

PAU experts have also issued guidelines to the horticulture authorities and beekeepers about the serious threat to the apiary sector.

PAU’s entomology department head Manmeet Brar Bhullar stated that the first case was reported about 10 days ago in Ludhiana, after which similar incidents had been detected in various districts.

She said the insect attacked the pollen, the brood of the bees and the wax. “Special awareness and training sessions are being held as this insect is a serious threat to the apiary sector. Experts are collecting samples and they are in direct contact with beekeepers for manual insect management, as there is no chemical recommended yet to control the alien insect,” she added.

A beekeeper from Samaon village in Mansa, Gurmeet Singh, said his apiary was found to be infected with the beetle about a week ago.

“I did not buy any fresh stock and the PAU experts said that in all likelihood, the insect invaded my bee colony from an infected bee farm located in the vicinity. I apprehend an economic loss as there is no insecticide available to mitigate the infestation,” he said.

First case of infestation in India detected in 2022

According to the principal entomologist at PAU, Jaspal Singh, the first case of the this infestation in India was reported by a beekeeper in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in 2022.

“It is suspected that the pest entered India through Bangladesh. Later, the infestation was also reported in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Now, apart from Punjab, we are getting communications from the adjoining states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan as well about spotting of the beetle in bee colonies,” said Singh, who has a specialisation in apiculture.

“Besides the direct loss, the feeding activity by the beetle and its faeces leads to fermentation of the honey and causes complete collapse of the colony. The beetle has impacted the apiary sector worldwide, but no chemical has been developed yet. Apiarists have been asked to identify the insect in the bee colonies and remove them from there manually and kill it. If thrown out alive, the beetle, which can fly 5-6 km, will reproduce,” he said.

“The beetle’s introduction into India echoes a global pattern of biological invasions driven by increased international movement and trade. Scientists across the globe are working to control SHB infestation,” said the expert.