Municipal corporation officials during an exhibition of the Integrated Command & Control Centre Project at Police Lines in Ludhiana on Friday. The exhibition is being organised by being organised by Ludhiana Smart City Limited.
Smart City Mission: 1,742 cameras to be installed in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 02:24 AM IST

Municipal commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal on Friday informed that under the Smart City Mission, 1,742 cameras will be installed in the city in addition to the 30 vehicle- mounted cameras and 600 infrared illuminators.

The 35.96 crore project will be completed within five years, he added.

Ludhiana was amongst the first 20 cities to be selected under the Smart City Mission in 2016. Various projects are being developed under the aegis of Ludhiana Smart City Limited, under the Smart City Mission of Government of India.

Sabharwal informed that the Government of India is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of Independence. He said that under this initiative, an exhibition of the Integrated Command and Control Centre Project is being organised by Ludhiana Smart City Limited, which will continue till October 3 at the Safe City Complex, Police Lines, Ludhiana.

He was accompanied by joint commissioner of police (headquarters) J Elanchezhian, MC additional commissioner Aditiya Dachalwal, besides several others.

Under this exhibition, ideas of ‘freedom from crime’, ‘freedom from traffic’ and ‘freedom from queues’ is being celebrated by the Ludhiana Smart City Limited.

Services like crime detection, traffic surveillance, e-governance, no-parking detection, encroachment detection etc. are being provided to the citizens of Ludhiana under this project. The project is being implemented as per the schedule and is expected to go live by end of November 2021.

