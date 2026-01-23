Snow, gusty winds disrupt air, road traffic in Kashmir

Ending a prolonged and worrying dry spell, Kashmir received its first major snowfall of the season on Friday, bringing cheer to tourists but causing widespread disruption to essential services. Residents walking through snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday. Most parts of the Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall, including the season’s first in Srinagar city, leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, and cancellation of nearly 20 flights. (PTI Photo)

While the upper reaches, including the ski resort of Gulmarg, recorded over two feet of snow, the heavy accumulation led to the suspension of air traffic, closure of key highways, and significant power outages across the Valley.

Air travel at the Srinagar international airport came to a standstill on Friday morning, with at least 17 flights cancelled as snow clearance operations continued. The airport authorities cautioned on X that normalisation may take longer than expected, advising passengers to coordinate with airlines.

Surface transport was equally hit; the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) was shut due to heavy snow near the Navyug Tunnel, while the Mughal Road, SSG Road, and Sinthan Road were also closed. The J&K Traffic Police has urged the public to avoid travel until the routes are declared safe and to verify road status via official helplines (TCU Srinagar: 0194-2450022; TCU Jammu: 0191-2459048).

High-velocity winds damaged dozens of buildings and plunged nearly half of the Valley into darkness since Thursday evening. Electricity restoration is currently underway, though many areas remain without power.

Additionally, railway services between Baramulla and Banihal remain suspended as dozens of snow-clearing machines work to restore connectivity.

This snowfall is a critical relief for the region, which has faced an 85% precipitation deficit throughout November, December, and January. While Srinagar city saw only a few inches of accumulation mixed with rain, the higher reaches of South, Central, and North Kashmir reported over two feet of snow.

Independent forecaster Faizan Arif said that a strong western disturbance at 95% intensity drove this intense window of precipitation and warned while the system will weaken within 24 hours, it is likely to usher in a period of prolonged cold across the Union Territory.