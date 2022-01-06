Snow, rain continue to disrupt supply of essential services in Himachal

The supply of essential services was disrupted in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as the higher reaches continued to experience heavy snowfall for the third consecutive day.

More than 240 roads, including two national highways are blocked, and remote areas have been experiencing a power cut as 140 transformers have developed snags. Besides, 39 power supply schemes have been fully or partially affected, mostly in Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

Lahaul and Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said that Sissu near the North Portal of Atal Tunnel got around 2-ft of snowfall, which was still continuing. “Towards the South Portal, there is about 4-ft snow and the tunnel is closed for traffic,” he said, advising people to avoid the route and contact the disaster management authorities and police control room in case of an emergency.

The Kullu police also imposed travel restrictions given the heavy snowfall in the district. Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said no vehicle is being allowed beyond Kothi, 13km from Manali. Also, no vehicle is allowed to go towards Jalori Pass.

People advised to avoid unnecessary travel

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, Rajgundha in the Chotta Bhangal valley got 2-ft of snow, while Triund and Multhan got 1-ft snowfall. Kalpa in Kinnaur got around a foot of snow, Nako and Nichar 8 inches each, Rakchham 2-ft and Sangla 1.6-ft of snow.

Gulaba in Kullu got 10 inches of snow, Jalori Pass 1-ft, Maali 4 inches and Palchan 6 inches. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti got 2 inches of snowfall and Kaza 5 inches, while Koksar got 2-ft snow. Prashar Lake and Kamrunag in Mandi were buried under 2-ft snow. In Shimla, Chanshal peak and the remote Dodra-Kwar got around 1-ft of snow, Chirgaon 3 inches, Rohru 2 inches, Fagu 5 inches, Kufri 7 inches and Narkanda 6 inches.

Shimla SP Monika Bhutungru said the snowfall is continuing in Fagu, Kufri and Narkanda. The roads are open but conditions are slippery so people should avoid unnecessary travel, she said, adding that the road to Chopal is blocked near Khirki due to heavy snowfall.

Mercury falls by five degrees

The middle hills got heavy rain. Palampur was the wettest place receiving 60mm of rain. Una got 50mm, Nahan 47mm, Kangra 42mm, Chamba 39mm, Dalhousie 29mm, Sundernagar 28mm, Mandi 27mm, Paonta Sahib 25mm, Solan 22mm and Shimla 20mm of rain.

The day temperature fell by five to six degrees. However, the minimum temperature was above normal. Keylong was coldest with a low of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius followed by Kalpa at minus 3 degrees C, Kufri minus 1.8 degrees C, Dalhousie minus 0.9 degree C and Manali minus 0.2 degree C.

The Met department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains and snowfall on January 8 and 9.