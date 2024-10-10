Solar plant installation: Deadline relaxation only if application already in, says Chandigarh DC

Days after UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria advised the Chandigarh administration to allow residents more time to install rooftop solar power plants, UT estate officer and deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh stated that relaxation will only be granted to those who have already applied through the government portal. Applications for solar plants can be submitted via the “pmsuryaghar.gov.in” portal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In September, to promote solar energy adoption, the Estate Office had issued notices to approximately 4,000 homeowners with properties of 500 square yards or more who had not yet installed rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. These notices provide a two-month deadline for completion, with potential action for non-compliance. Applications can be submitted via the “pmsuryaghar.gov.in” portal.

Currently, of the 6,408 one-kanal houses (500 square yards) registered for the scheme, only 1,867 have completed installation. The scheme offers a subsidy covering 60% of the cost for plants up to 2 kW, and 40% for systems between 2 kW and 3 kW, capped at 3 kW.

On October 4, while chairing a review meeting with the department of science and technology and renewable energy, and the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) to assess the city’s renewable energy initiatives, Kataria had advised the administration to give residents more time to comply with the solar power initiative.

On Wednesday, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh emphasised that only those who had applied on the portal and shown intent to install solar plants will be given extra time. “No extra time will be given to those who have not yet applied,” he reiterated.

Notice warns of resumption in case of non-compliance

The notice issued by the assistant estate officer stated: “By virtue of the powers conferred upon me under Section 8A of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, I hereby direct allottees, lessees, transferees, and occupiers of the site to install rooftop solar photovoltaic power plants and submit compliance to this office.”

The notice further warned, “If compliance is not confirmed within two months, proceedings will be initiated under Section 8A of the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952, in conjunction with Rules 10 & 14 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, as amended from time to time, for the resumption or cancellation of the site for violation of the provisions of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, and Chandigarh Building Rules (Urban), 2017.”

Matter already in high court

A city-based lawyer has already challenged Chandigarh administration’s notice before the Punjab and Haryana high court, claiming that the notices are illegal, without any legal sanction and authority. During two hearing on September 30 and October 4, two high court judges had recused from hearing the matter and referred it to the chief justice.

Meanwhile, to raise awareness about the scheme, the UT administration will be launching a door-to-door campaign highlighting the benefits of rooftop solar plants.

For support, residents can contact CREST in person at Paryavaran Bhawan, Madhya Marg, Sector 19-B, Chandigarh. They can also reach CREST via phone at 0172-277-1919 and email at crestchandigarh@gmail.com.

Centre to include RESCO model under PM scheme

Meanwhile, the Union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) has notified draft guidelines for including the Renewable Energy Services Company (RESCO) model for free installation of solar plants under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna.

The ministry has already sought comments from states and Union territories regarding draft notification of RESCO.

Under the RESCO model, a private firm will be responsible for developing, installing, financing and operating the rooftop solar power plant for a set build-operate-transfer (BOT) period, before its ownership is transferred to the homeowner.

In January last year, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission had allowed installation of grid-connected rooftop solar systems in Chandigarh under the RESCO model.

A senior officer from CREST said they had already shared their comments with the ministry and had urged to include RESCO model under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: “Once it is included, the solar plant’s installation will be free of cost.”

During the BOT period, the homeowner will be entitled to electricity at a uniform rate of ₹3.23 per unit, and on the period’s completion, the plant’s ownership will be handed over to the consumer without any further charges. As the system’s expected life is nearly 25 years, the beneficiary will enjoy free solar power for at least five years, if the BOT period is 20 years.