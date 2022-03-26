Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Solar plant to make Jang-e-Azadi memorial self-reliant in power generation: DC
The DC made the comments while reviewing the progress of setting up of the 1.43 crore solar project at the memorial at Kartarpur. It would be completed in one and a half month.
The setting up of 350 KW solar plant at the Jang-e-Azadi memorial will make the mega structure self sustainable in power production, Jalandhar deputy commissioner-cum-chief executive officer Ghanshyam Thori said.
Published on Mar 26, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Thori made the comments while reviewing the progress of setting up of the 1.43 crore solar project at the memorial at Kartarpur. It would be completed in one and a half month.

He said that the main motive of setting up of this plant was to channelise the green energy in the form of solar energy to generate the power and it could be of great use for the memorial in catering to its power requirements.

He said that the initiative will cut the burden of electricity bill by nearly 50 percent as it would supply clean power to the whole complex.

The plant would prove to be instrumental in augmenting the power supply besides ensuring optimum utilisation of this complex, he said.

