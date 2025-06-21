Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Sonepat DC’s personal assistant held in graft case

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 21, 2025 07:20 AM IST

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials on Friday arrested a personal assistant to Sonepat deputy commissioner while accepting a bribe of 3.50 lakh in lieu of ensuring transfer of a clerk from additional deputy commissioner’s office, Sonepat to Rai Tehsil as revenue clerk.

The ACB has registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. (HT photo for representation)

A spokesperson of ACB said that they have recovered 3.5 lakh from the accused Shashank from Sonepat Deputy commissioner’s office and 5.75 lakh from his house at Ashok Vihar in Sonepat.

“We have received a complaint from a clerk, who was recently transferred to ADC office that Shashank, who is personal assistant to Sonepat deputy commissioner had sought 5 lakh from him in lieu of transfer from ADC office to Rai Tehsil as revenue clerk when he met him to transfer him from ADC office. He had already paid 1.5 lakh in advance and now demanded 3.5 lakh to ensure his transfer. Even, the accused claimed that he had talked to the deputy commissioner for the transfer,” the spokesperson added.

The ACB has registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

