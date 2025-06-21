Sonepat DC’s personal assistant held in graft case

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials on Friday arrested a personal assistant to Sonepat deputy commissioner while accepting a bribe of ₹3.50 lakh in lieu of ensuring transfer of a clerk from additional deputy commissioner’s office, Sonepat to Rai Tehsil as revenue clerk. The ACB has registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. (HT photo for representation)

A spokesperson of ACB said that they have recovered ₹3.5 lakh from the accused Shashank from Sonepat Deputy commissioner’s office and ₹5.75 lakh from his house at Ashok Vihar in Sonepat.

“We have received a complaint from a clerk, who was recently transferred to ADC office that Shashank, who is personal assistant to Sonepat deputy commissioner had sought ₹5 lakh from him in lieu of transfer from ADC office to Rai Tehsil as revenue clerk when he met him to transfer him from ADC office. He had already paid ₹1.5 lakh in advance and now demanded ₹3.5 lakh to ensure his transfer. Even, the accused claimed that he had talked to the deputy commissioner for the transfer,” the spokesperson added.

