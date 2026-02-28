Sonepat: Jindal University prof suspended for ‘comparing Modi with Hitler’

An associate professor at OP Jindal Global University in Sonepat, was suspended for allegedly comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German dictator Adolf Hitler. The associate professor, Sarover Zaidi, was suspended for one semester, beginning February 1 to July 31. The HHRC has directed the registrar to appear in person or to depute some other senior officer on May 13 in the matter. (HT Photo for representation)

Zaidi was suspended after a student’s father moved the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC), alleging that his son had been subjected to continuous harassment, humiliation and discriminatory conduct, affecting his mental well-being and academic performance.

The action was taken following a hearing before the HHRC on January 29. During its January 16 hearing, the HHRC sought reports from the University Grants Commission (UGC), the commissioner of police, Sonepat, and the registrar of the University regarding the allegations. The HHRC has directed the registrar to appear in person or to depute some other senior officer on May 13 in the matter.

Vishav Bajaj, father of a first-year undergraduate student, in his complaint to the HHRC on November 7, 2025, alleged that the remarks made by the teacher were “politically derogatory, inflammatory and deeply disturbing in nature,” including comparisons of the Prime Minister to Adolf Hitler and characterisation of national security operations as “mere gimmicks and branding exercises”.

Bajaj also claimed that his son was being “victimised” for praising the Union government, the Prime Minister and the Indian Army. Audio recordings were also submitted to the HHRC. The student had also earlier submitted a complaint before the vice chancellor against Zaidi and another assistant professor Ekta Chauhan, alleging their statements against the RSS. BJP MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal is the founding chancellor of the university.

Later, show-cause notices were also issued to both of them. Both had denied the allegations in writing to the university. The university’s chief communications officer, Anjoo Mohun told PTI, “As per the law, the matter is being heard by the HHRC and we are complying with their request. We are fully cooperating and complying with its directives as required.”