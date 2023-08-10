Soon, enjoy a guided tour of Himachal governor’s official residence

Come August 15 and you will be able to stroll through the British-era Barne’s court, now used as the official residence of the Himachal governor, in Shimla. The British-era Barne’s court, now used as the official residence of the Himachal governor, in Shimla. (HT Photo)

Named after Edward Barnes, the commander-in-chief of British India, this timber-framed building had until now remained out of bounds for the public. The decision to allow members of the public to have a guided tour of the building was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

He will make the official announcement regarding this on August 15.

For admission into the premises, foreign nationals will be charged ₹100, out-of-state visitors ₹50, and state residents ₹20. School and college students, however, will enjoy free entry.

Previously, the 173-year-old Rashtrapati Niwas (Retreat) near Mashobra, Shimla, had been thrown open to the public on April 23, 2023, with a proclamation from President Draupadi Murmu.

Glimpse of the Victorian era

Apart from the architectural marvel, key attractions for visitors at the Barne’s court would be an assortment of ancient artefacts, including a British-era piano and billiards table. Plans are afoot to create an art gallery within the Raj Bhavan to showcase these invaluable pieces.

The other spectacle is the meticulously cultivated gardens surrounding the Raj Bhavan.

Constructed before 1832, the Barnes Court served as the British Commander-in-Chief’s dwelling unit during the colonial times. (HT Photo)

Neo-Tudor architecture

The two-storeyed building has a stone masonry foundation, plastered walls and timber frames, typical of a neo-Tudor style of architecture of the late 1800s.

How it came to be the governor’s house

Constructed before 1832, the Barnes Court served as the British Commander-in-Chief’s dwelling unit during the colonial times.

After a break, from 1849 to 1864, it was again the residence of various British Commanders-in-Chief: General Napier, General Gomm, General Anson, General Campbell and General Rose. It was here that the news of the Great Uprising of 1857 was given to General Anson.

When Himachal became a full-fledged state in 1971, the Peterhoff served as the Raj Bhavan. But after the building was damaged in a fire, the Raj Bhavan was shifted to the Barnes Court building.

Historical significance

The Summit Hall on the ground floor, named as ‘Kirtikaksh’, has historical significance as the famous Simla Agreement between India and Pakistan, to use dialogue and peaceful means to resolve Kashmir-related disputes, was signed here on July 3, 1972. The Darbar Hall on the ground floor, earlier used as a dancing hall, is now used for oath-taking ceremonies of the governor, chief minister, chief justice, judges of the high court, chairpersons, members of various boards and corporations.

