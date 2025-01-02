Spate of house thefts reported in Chandigarh

Burglars made off with gold and diamond jewellery from a residence in Sector 38-D between November 5 and December 30 while the homeowner had been away. A burglary was reported in the New Darshani Bagh area of Manimajra where the ground floor of a rented house was broken into during the owner’s absence between Sunday and Monday. (iStock)

The victim, Triparna Ghosh, a tenant residing on the second floor, upon returning home on Monday evening from Neemrana, Rajasthan, found the main door lock broken and a room inside the house tampered with. Ghosh, an assistant geologist with the Geological Survey of India, had been away for fieldwork.

Ghosh reported the incident at the Sector 39 police station. The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be in lakhs. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Rented housed burgled in Manimajra

A burglary was reported in the New Darshani Bagh area of Manimajra where the ground floor of a rented house was broken into during the owner’s absence between Sunday and Monday.

The complainant, Seema Goyal, a labourer, had left for her village in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday at around 3.30 pm with her children. The next day, her son Ankit, who resides in Shanti Nagar and who had stayed back, found the locks broken and immediately informed the police by dialling 112.

Upon her return, Goyal discovered that two gas cylinders, a 32-inch TV, an iron box containing a gold mangalsutra, a pair of gold earrings, a gold ring and ₹20,000 in cash had been stolen.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Flat burgled in Sector 49

A burglary was reported at a housing board flat in Sector 49-D, Chandigarh, on Tuesday while the tenant had been away. The theft came to light when the tenant’s father, BS Dogra, visited the flat with his wife and noticed signs of a forced entry. They immediately informed the police.

According to the police, the tenant, Meenakshi Dogra, had left for Delhi on December 24. As per police, the stolen items will be detailed by Meenakshi upon her return. Based on the initial findings and an on-the-spot verification, a case has been registered against unknown persons.