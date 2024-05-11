Speaker is an elected person and represents certain ideology: Pathania

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Saturday retracted complaints of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against him for sharing the stage with Congress leaders. He said that the speaker is an elected person and represents a certain ideology. Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Saturday retracted complaints of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against him for sharing the stage with Congress leaders. He said that the speaker is an elected person and represents a certain ideology. (HT File)

“When I sit inside the chamber I enjoy the executive powers, and the powers which are entrusted to me by the Constitution and administrative powers are subject to judicial scrutiny,” said Kuldeep Singh Pathania talking to the media.

“We all are independent in all spheres and there is a check and balance on each one of us. My domain is different, I am working under the Constitution. Six legislators approached the Supreme Court. Later, they withdrew the application and the court commented we knew it,” he said.

“It’s an elected House and I am elected speaker of the House and when I go out of the Vidhan Sabha I belong to a certain ideology. When I am a political person I can work for the political party, where the embargo is on me,” he said while drawing parallels with his predecessors.

“My predecessors are talking about ethics in politics and work for the party candidates outside the House. There is no disagreement that I am working for the candidates if the Constitution forbids me to do so my predecessors should tell me,” he said.

“If they have complained about me to the election commission, let them do that. Many complaints are pending against them too,” he said.