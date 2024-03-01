 Speaker Pathania directs cops to step up security at HP assembly - Hindustan Times
Speaker Pathania directs cops to step up security at HP assembly

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 02, 2024 06:12 AM IST

He expressed regret over the lapses in the security arrangements and lack of mutual coordination inside the House during the recent assembly session and said that this should not be repeated

Himachal Vidhan Sabha speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Friday said that permanent security staff should be posted in the assembly and the security cover should be strengthened.

Kuldeep Pathania (HT File )
Kuldeep Pathania (HT File )

Pathania was presiding over a security review meeting at the assembly secretariat. He expressed regret over the lapses in the security arrangements and lack of mutual coordination inside the House during the recent assembly session and said that this should not be repeated.

He added according to the changing environment and unwanted working style of many people, we need to strengthen the security system in Shimla and Tapovan, Dharamshala.

Pathania said that the Lok Sabha and assemblies are the supreme institutions of the parliamentary system and providing security to them should be our priority.

During the meeting, director general of police Sanjay Kundu said that standard operating procedures would be prepared soon to strengthen the security at the assembly. Under this, permanent security officer of deputy superintendent of police rank would be deployed, along with trained security force of 15 members at least 15 days before a session.

