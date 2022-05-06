Speeding car claims 36-year-old woman’s life in Zirakpur
A 36-year-old woman was killed and her husband and daughter suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle at the Zirakpur flyover on Wednesday night.
Police said the victim, Seema, lived in Zirakpur with her husband, Suresh Kumar, and a minor daughter, Diya.
Police said on Wednesday night, the family was returning from a marriage function in Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh. As their motorcycle went up the Zirakpur flyover, a speeding car hit them from behind and drove off.
Noticing the injured family, passers-by informed the police, who rushed them to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. But Seema died during treatment. Her husband and daughter are still being treated at the hospital.
Police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver for the accident and initiated action.
Panjab University to confer 1,128 degrees at 69th convocation today
Panjab University is all set to award 1,128 PhD degrees at its 69th annual convocation at the Gymnasium Hall on the Sector 14 campus on Friday. Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, will also attend the ceremony, besides Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.
Mere 35% eligible people jabbed with booster dose in Mohali
Amid fears of the fourth Covid-19 pandemic wave, a mere 35% eligible Mohali residents have come forward for the precautionary vaccine dose. Since the booster dose drive was first rolled out by the central government on January 10, as many as 91,000 of the total 8,15,168 beneficiaries in Mohali district have become eligible for it.
Dadumajra landfill: HC directs Chandigarh MC chief to submit action-taken report
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday sought a detailed action plan, along with a day-to-day action-taken report, from the Chandigarh municipal corporation on the burgeoning garbage at the Dadumajra landfill. The action-taken report, as per lawyers who were present during the hearing, is to be presented in court by MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on May 17, the next date of hearing. Detailed order of the proceedings is awaited.
Mohali: BJP protests outside DC’s office over power outages
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday held a protest outside the district administrative complex in Sector 76, Mohali, over prolonged power cuts in the district and state. The protest was held under the leadership of BJP district president Sushil Rana, state general secretary Subhash Sharma and state executive member Sanjeev Vashisht. The BJP leaders warned that if the Punjab government doesn't improve the power situation soon, they will intensify the protest.
Ludhiana double murder: Killer was known to couple, say police
A day after an elderly couple was brutally hacked to death in an upscale locality in Ludhiana, police on Thursday said Sukhdev family knew the suspected assailant and there was no forced entry. However, the cops are yet to reveal his identity. Commissioner of police, Ludhiana, Kaustubh Sharma said that robbery was not the motive behind the killing. “Our investigation is on, and we are close to cracking the case,” he said.
