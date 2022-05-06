Speeding car claims 36-year-old woman’s life in Zirakpur

A 36-year-old woman was killed and her husband and daughter suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle at the Zirakpur flyover on Wednesday night.

Police said the victim, Seema, lived in Zirakpur with her husband, Suresh Kumar, and a minor daughter, Diya.

Police said on Wednesday night, the family was returning from a marriage function in Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh. As their motorcycle went up the Zirakpur flyover, a speeding car hit them from behind and drove off.

Noticing the injured family, passers-by informed the police, who rushed them to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. But Seema died during treatment. Her husband and daughter are still being treated at the hospital.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver for the accident and initiated action.