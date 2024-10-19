Menu Explore
Speeding car kills 9-year-old crossing road in Chandigarh’s Sector 53

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 19, 2024 10:18 PM IST

According to her cousin Nisha’s statement to the police, she and Sanjana were preparing to cross the main road after having langar at the local gurdwara around 10 pm, when a speeding vehicle struck Sanjana

A nine-year-old girl died in a hit and run accident after being struck by a speeding vehicle while crossing the road with her cousin in Sector 53 on Friday evening.

The victim, Sanjana, was a resident of Sector 53, Chandigarh. (iStock)
The victim, Sanjana, was a resident of Sector 53, Chandigarh. (iStock)

The victim, Sanjana, was a resident of Sector 53.

According to her cousin Nisha’s statement to the police, she and Sanjana were preparing to cross the main road after having langar at the local gurdwara around 10 pm.

As they arrived on the roadside, a speeding vehicle coming from the direction of Furniture Market Chowk hit Sanjana and drove off.

An unknown driver passing by assisted her in transporting Sanjana to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, gathering evidence and witness statements to identify the vehicle and its driver. A case under Sections 125 (A), 281 and 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector-36 police station.

