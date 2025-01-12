Menu Explore
Speeding SUV claims food delivery rider’s life in Chandigarh’s Sector 48

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 12, 2025 08:02 AM IST

The accused SUV driver, Takshak Arya, a resident of Chandigarh, was arrested, said police; he was later released on bail

A 28-year-old food delivery rider was killed after a rashly driven SUV ran over him in Sector 48 on Friday evening.

The victim was identified as Sahil, a resident of Mohali. (iStock)
The victim was identified as Sahil, a resident of Mohali.

The victim was identified as Sahil, a resident of Mohali.

The accused SUV driver, Takshak Arya, a resident of Chandigarh, was arrested.

In his complaint to police, the victim’s friend Jaswant alleged that his friend Sahil was waiting for him near the motor market of Sector 48. While Sahil was sitting on his parked motorcycle, a rashly driven Toyota Fortuner came from the wrong side and ran over Sahil.

The victim, who got stuck beneath the SUV, was pulled out by onlookers and police were informed.

Sahil was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, but duty doctors declared him brought dead. The victim’s body was moved to the mortuary for postmortem.

Acting on Jaswant’s complaint, police booked the SUV driver under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving on public roads), 125 (reckless or negligent actions that endanger the safety of others or human life) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 49 police station, and arrested him. He was later bailed out.

