Spice of life | Grandma’s legacy: Celebrating daughters
My grandparents were over the moon when I was born, the first girl after three generations of men, and jubilantly told friends and acquaintances that their family was now complete. Needless to say, I was the apple of their eyes, especially my grandmother’s, who had always wanted a daughter.
Her own birth, back in 1940, was celebrated with fanfare, which was quite unusual in the 20th century when girls were largely thought to be burdens. My great-grandparents, who already had three sons, welcomed my grandmother, whom I call dadima, with all the ceremony and pomp usually reserved for a long-awaited son.
The Muslim midwife, who supervised her birth, was rewarded with a pair of gold ear studs and ₹101, a princely sum in those days and sweets were distributed among all neighbours. Her first Lohri was also a lavish affair – grander than her brothers’.
The midwife, dadima told me, migrated to Pakistan after the Partition. Years later, when she came to visit my great grandparents in Batala, the first question she asked was where was her lucky charm – my dadima. No wonder she wanted a daughter of her own!
Just before my father’s birth, she had written to my grandfather, who was abroad at the time, to bring a pink dress if the newborn was a girl, but blue it was. After two sons,my dadima wanted to try for a daughter, but my grandfather, a votary of the slogan, ‘hum do, hamare do’ overruled her. My grandmother’s prayers were finally answered when I was born four years after my brother.
She passed away a few weeks ago, and mine was the last name she uttered before falling into a slumber, never to awaken again.
navkiran998@gmail.com
( The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor)
