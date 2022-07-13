Spice of life | Life feels better with a dog by your side
When we lose a pet dog, the nostalgia stays on for a long while. The golden moments spent together with the canine keep surfacing repeatedly. Subconsciously, we miss their incessant barking, wagging tails and soft furry bodies, their antics around the coffee table and voraciousness for food. We reminisce about the leash around our hands as we took them for a walk and their notoriety at holding everything in their jaws, our cherished mobile phone and wallet, too, once in a while.
We feel nobody can ever replace them, yet we yearn for someone to fill the vacuum and rekindle the missing spark in our life. So as time passes, the desire to possess another, perhaps somebody like the lost one, resurfaces.
Having remained with us for 11 years, it took us almost a year to recover from the loss of our beloved labrador. But as the wheels of time rolled by, ultimately, last Sunday, I called my vet friend to suggest a pup. He shared the number of a client whose female labrador had recently given birth to five puppies. I called up and took the address and location on WhatsApp. Then, I asked my better half to get ready for the errand. She was more than willing to oblige; anything else on a scorching Sunday afternoon would have needed more convincing.
Though we live in Ambala city, and despite Google baba’s help, we had difficulty finding this place in the civilian area of the cantonment. Not too impressed with the house’s external condition, the curiosity to look at the pups drove us inside as a girl in her late teens opened the door. Right at the entrance, a radiant, golden-brown, healthy female labrador tied to a leash greeted us with a wagging tail and animated jumps. Perhaps she had no clue; we had come to take away one of her kids; else, her friendly demeanour would have been otherwise.
It was a modest home; the girl’s two elder sisters, younger brother and mother immediately joined us. Collectively, they led us to a small room where the five cute puppies were roaming in carefree abandon, with a pot of water at the centre. All five pups had the same looks and mannerisms, but one of them caught our attention. As my wife lowered herself to seek their attention, this one naturally gravitated toward her. It felt like parents going to an adoption centre to take up a child. We don’t have a particular criterion for selection, but on the spur of the moment, we have to make a choice.
As we closed the financial deal with their mother, we could see the sisters and brother taking turns caressing and kissing the baby, who was about to leave their company. Before handing the pet to us, the mother passionately took the pup in her arms and whispered, “Khush rehna, Munna (Stay happy, baby),” as if she was parting with one of her daughters. But, of course, she wouldn’t have bothered if she knew our state of mind. We held the sentiments of Dean Koontz, who said, “Once you have had a wonderful dog, a life without one is a life diminished.”
The writer is an Ambala-based prosthodontist
Panchkula police arrests Ludhiana resident in shooting incident
Police on Tuesday said they arrested a Ludhiana resident for allegedly firing a gun at a man outside the Coco Cafe and Lounge in Sector 11 on July 3. The accused, a resident of Ludhiana, Mohit Jagota, was arrested from a hotel in Pehowa on July 11. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pistol used in the crime was illegal. The accused fled in his car after the incident.
More green belts, EV charging stations stand-outs in PU’s green campus policy
Development of more green belts and adoption of eco-friendly transportation policy for students, faculty and staff form the major highlights of Panjab University newly-framed green campus and sustainability policy (GC&SP), which was deliberated upon during the varsity senate's last meeting. Under the policy, PU plans to achieve zero waste generation and valorisation of the waste, besides installing a biogas plant in the varsity's south campus.
On-board Shatabdi, Punjab advocate general alleges attack; probe on
Punjab advocate general Anmol Ratan Sidhu was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons while he was travelling on the Shatabdi Express, near Panipat, on Monday. A Government Railway Police personnel said, “At around 6.25pm, two men hurled an object at the train, which broke one of the windowpanes. The AG reported the matter to security guards on the train, who recorded his statement.”
Panchkula’s NIFT campus gets off the ground
Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday inaugurated the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Panchkula. Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said he was confident that the professionals passing out from the institute will make a remarkable contribution to the fashion world, adding “I am hopeful that the daughters studying in this new campus of NIFT would also bring laurels to the State.” This is the 17th such campus of the country.
Chandigarh leasehold to freehold conversion: Ex-administrator’s stance 2015 still a roadblock
Even as the UT administration makes fresh attempts at allowing conversion of commercial and industrial leasehold properties to freehold, a 2015 file note by the then UT administrator Shivraj Patil continues to be a major impediment to its efforts. Patil, however, had rejected the proposal in 2015. Listing one of the reasons for rejection, Patil suspected that allowing leasehold to freehold can be drummed up as another scandal.
