As summer vacations approached, my husband and I gathered to plan our annual getaway. Choosing a destination this time felt unexpectedly daunting. Travelling with our 13-year-old son, I found myself wondering how to spark his curiosity at an age increasingly shaped by fleeting digital distractions. What real-world place could possibly compete with the dopamine rush of endless YouTube shorts? As Confucius once noted, “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Frustrated, I paused, closed my eyes, and took three slow breaths—a habit borrowed from my yoga practice. When I opened them, the antidote became clear. Perhaps what we needed wasn’t more stimulation, but less. We needed a chance to step away from instant gratification and rediscover the quiet richness of the outdoors.

Right then, my phone’s screensaver caught my eye: A striking image of jagged peaks rising through soft clouds above a vast emerald valley. A quick search revealed the location—the Seceda ridge in Italy’s Dolomites. I took it as a sign. Our destination had found us.

We landed in Venice and rented a car for the three-and-a-half-hour drive uphill to Ortisei. Weary from the journey, my son initially retreated into his iPad, utterly absorbed in a video about improving his Fortnite score. But as we left the city behind and the landscape opened into rolling hills and towering mountains, something shifted.

Gradually, the screen lowered.

Leaning against the window, he began to take in the winding roads and distant, formidable peaks. When we passed a quaint alpine village, he actually asked us to stop for gelato. Ice-cream in hand, he ran freely at the base of the mountains, kicking pebbles and chasing birds—laughing in a way that felt wonderfully, reassuringly unhurried.

By the time we reached Ortisei, the digital tether had loosened completely. The town itself was a testament to the outdoor life; shop windows were filled with hiking boots, mountain bikes, and climbing gear rather than hi-tech gadgets.

The next morning, a gondola whisked us up to the Seceda ridge. Nothing could have prepared us for the view.

Towering before us stood a dramatic wall of rock, its jagged edges cutting through drifting clouds. It was a silent monument to time and endurance. These peaks, once part of an ancient seabed, had been lifted skyward and sculpted over millennia by ice and wind. In their quiet grandeur, they seemed to whisper a simple truth: The most remarkable things are shaped slowly.

As we sat on the grass enjoying our lunch, my son turned to his father. “Dad, remember when I asked how to build my muscles in six months, and you told me to go slow and steady? Looking at this... I think I finally get it.”

My husband and I exchanged a quiet smile, recalling the many debates we’d had on that subject. Sometimes, the most profound lessons cannot be taught; they have to be experienced.

As Confucius once noted, “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.”

In a world hooked on high-speed internet and instant results, the mountains reminded us that resilience and beauty are never built overnight. They are shaped gradually—with time, effort, and a healthy dose of patience. ashmeg20@gmail.com

(The writer is a Ludhiana-based freelance contributor.)