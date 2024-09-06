Spice of life: Practise art of letting go to reconnect with self

Each year, as the new college session begins under the sweltering sun, we find ourselves wading through the intricate maze of admission schedules and a seemingly endless list of tasks. Amid these hectic days, the arrival of the Samvatsari holiday feels like a refreshing breeze. It is a special day that our college graciously grants us, a moment of calm that descends like a blessing, offering much-needed solace during this demanding time. Forgiveness is as much about extending grace to others as it is about seeking it for ourselves. (HT Photo)

Samvatsari, the grand finale of the Paryushan Parv for the Śvetāmbara Jains, falls on a Chaturthi during Bhadra, overlapping with Ganesh Chaturthi. While Ganesh is all about new beginnings, Samvatsari is the ultimate forgiveness fest. It’s the one day of the year when Jains hit the spiritual reset button, forgiving and seeking forgiveness with the heartfelt mantra, “Michhami dukkadam.”

This isn’t just a ritual, but it’s a master class in the art of letting go. Imagine a day where grudges and old grievances are thrown out like yesterday’s leftovers. Whether you’ve been wronged or have wronged others, Samvatsari invites you to clear the air, lighten your emotional load, and indulge in self-realisation and compassion. It’s the perfect opportunity to swap bitterness for peace and make room for a more harmonious existence. Now, that’s a festival we could all use a little more of!

Consider the times we’re living in. We approach everything with such precision — clean hands, crisp shirts, and even a sprinkle of French flair. The pressure to maintain this polished exterior often leaves us navigating sharp edges and meticulously curated lives, like a high-end gallery where even a smudge is a scandal. With little room for error, many of us find ourselves trapped in our ivory towers. While we strive for outward perfection, we often overlook the more profound, essential work of addressing and releasing our inner burdens. In a world where loneliness and anxiety can create invisible walls between us, genuine forgiveness and self-renewal offered by Samvatsari isn’t just a refreshing break; it’s a vital chance to reconnect with ourselves and others on a truly meaningful level.

That’s where these rituals and special days jolt us out of our routines. They remind one of the richness of Indian culture and philosophy, where forgiveness is at the heart of all religious teachings. On this day, I try to renew my commitment to embracing this spirit, rekindling empathy and kindness, and hitting the reset button on my own gripes and grievances. It’s not always easy to wipe the slate clean and start over, but these moments offer a much-needed reality check.

Forgiveness is as much about extending grace to others as it is about seeking it for ourselves. True healing comes from letting go, regardless of what we receive in return. Forgiveness embodies Ahimsa, the core principle of Jainism, which translates to intellectual non-violence.

TS Eliot, captivated by our profound Upanishadic philosophy, echoes this sentiment in his work, The Waste Land, with the lines: “Datta, Dayadhvam, Damyata / Shantih! Shantih! Shantih!” This journey towards forgiveness is a sacred, meditative silence that transcends all religions, castes, and creeds, accessible to everyone, everywhere. kvt.singla@gmail.com

The writer is an associate professor at SA Jain PG College, Ambala City.