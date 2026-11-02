Spice of Life | Preserving legacy with pride: Amritsari kulcha seeks GI tag

Long before Amritsari stuffed kulcha gained fame beyond the Holy City, it was a craft perfected in kitchens and clay tandoors over generations. Maker’s hands learned the dough by touch, eyes judged the spiced potato filling, and instinct signalled when the tandoor had done its work. Beneath that golden-brown crust lay far more than butter and spice—it held memory, pride, and living heritage. Whenever diners encounter an Amritsari stuffed kulcha on menus around the world, they should know the story, the soil, and the hands behind it. (HT File)

This deep bond between a dish and its soil is precisely what a Geographical Indication (GI) tag protects. It identifies a product whose qualities, reputation, or distinct characteristics are fundamentally linked to its place of origin. Just as Darjeeling tea and Banglar rasogolla enjoy recognition tied to their origins, Punjab’s most iconic breakfast deserves its own spotlight.

The spark was lit at the recent Punjab Tourism Summit during a session on state culinary heritage. When I raised the possibility of seeking a GI tag for Amritsari stuffed kulcha, food experts embraced the idea, giving the panel instant direction. Amritsar’s signature dish truly deserved consideration along with products closely connected with their soil and heritage. The experts’ enthusiasm turned a simple question into a shared possibility and, soon after, an actionable plan.

From the summit, momentum shifted straight to Amritsar. Inside the deputy commissioner’s office, local kulcha makers gathered to hear the proposal. What started as an academic suggestion quickly grew into a collective effort: The makers formed an association and tangible steps are being taken toward formal GI recognition. The very people whose skill, hard work, and devotion have kept the tradition alive are now shaping its future.

For these families, baking kulchas is not just a livelihood; it is an ancestral legacy. Every step—from kneading the dough and balancing spices to slapping the bread against glowing clay walls—demands precision. A GI tag will safeguard their authentic methods against cheap imitations, grant these heritage bakers well-earned visibility, and ensure that commercial expansion never dilutes the dish’s identity.

Securing the tag will require patience. The newly formed association must now document traditional preparation standards and codify what makes a genuine Amritsari kulcha unique.

Ultimately, the goal extends beyond formal paperwork. Whenever diners encounter an Amritsari stuffed kulcha on menus around the world, they should know the story, the soil, and the hands behind it. May Amritsar’s name, and the skill of its kulcha makers, travel far into the future. rakheeguptaofficial@gmail.com

The writer, an IAS officer, is principal secretary, Punjab department of food processing.