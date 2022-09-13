Spice of life | Royal encounters from Ludhiana to London
There was a royal aura about him, but his unassuming demeanour made us feel at home. When I introduced myself, saying that I was from Punjab, he recalled his visit to the Golden Temple
The year was 1980. Our Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus in Ludhiana was spruced up for a special visitor, HRH, the Prince of Wales.
One of the spots selected for his visit was Dr Uppal Museum of Water, Land and Power Resources of North Western India and Adjacent Countries. PAU has always had a well landscaped green campus, but the area around this newly developed museum had yet to be properly landscaped, this task was accomplished at a record speed within days.
On the day of his visit, I was among the people, who in order to catch a glimpse of the Prince had queued up along the route which he was to follow. The excitement was palpable, but we the girls had muffled our excitement, because at that time the Prince was considered the most eligible bachelor and we didn’t want to people to misinterpret this fact to be the reason behind our excitement!
The Prince was visibly impressed with this masterpiece of a museum, which is a three-dimensional, made to scale, physiographic model that gives you a snapshot of the entire geographic landscape of the region. The senior faculty from that era recall how the inquisitive royal wanted to see the Gangotri in that model. His signatures in the visitor’s book in the museum bears testimony to this much cherished visit.
Fast forward to the year 1986. I was a student at Cambridge University in the UK. One fine day, I received a sealed envelope with a royal crest. This was an invitation from the Prince of Wales to some of the students from Commonwealth countries to a reception at Kensington Palace, the residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales. I couldn’t believe my good fortune while recalling the day I had waited for hours on the roadside just to catch a glimpse of HRH.
Being a group of naïve students, prior to the visit, we were briefed about the palace etiquettes, the dress code, the right way to stand, speak only when spoken to and to shake hands only if offered. The reception was held in the magnificent Cupola Room, situated in a part of the palace not open to tourists. While we stood there soaking in the splendid décor, partaking of the most delectable hors d’oeuvres, the Prince breezed in on the dot.
Yes, there was a royal aura about him, but his unassuming demeanour made us feel at home. He went to each group of students, talked to and shook hands with every single person. He seemed to be genuinely interested in everyone, even non-entities like us and did not rush through the conversation. When I introduced myself, saying that I was from Punjab, he recalled his visit to the Golden Temple.
The next day, in my department at the university, I was a celebrity for a day, all my fellow students wanted to shake hands with me, because I had shaken hands with Prince Charles. Even after more than three decades, I treasure the memory of being invited to the palace as a guest of HRH.
Long live King Charles III.
sbedipau@yahoo.com
The writer is a professor at PAU, Ludhiana
-
Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination closing in on 38 crore milestone
Uttar Pradesh is inching close to crossing yet another milestone of 38-crore in total Covid vaccine doses administered in the state till now. According to the data from the Cowin portal, a total of 37,97,44,796 doses were administered till 5pm on Monday in Uttar Pradesh. So far over 3.46 crore 'precaution doses' in the form of additional protection have been administered to people in the state.
-
Court rejects bail plea of woman who accused Prajapati of rape
LUCKNOW The MP/MLA court on Monday rejected the bail application of the Chitrakoot-based woman who had named former cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati in a gang-rape case. The 50-year-old woman was arrested by a team of Gomti Nagar Vistar police station on Saturday. DCP East Prachi Singh said an FIR was lodged against the accused woman by one Brij Bhawan Dubey in 2020.
-
Pilibhit gangrape victim shifted to Lucknow hospital: SP
The Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire in Pilibhit district recently has been sent to King George's Medical University in Lucknow for further treatment, said superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu on Monday. Prabhu also identified the two arrested accused as Rajveer (19) and Tarachand alias Tarun Kumar (25) and said that they have been sent to jail.
-
Iodine in salt: Fears rise of thyroid disorders as samples show poor iodine level
The iodine level in salt has been found less than the prescribed standard in several districts of the state by the State Health Institute. Samples came from different districts. Since April this year 1,111 salt samples were collected for testing from six districts and among them 110 samples had the level of iodine less than the required 15 parts per million (ppm). Alarmed with the finding, samples from more districts have now been sought.
-
Gyanvapi: Muslim litigants say they will file appeal, Hindu side hails outcome
VARANASI/LUCKNOW Muslim petitioners involved in the Gyanvapi mosque case said on Monday that they will consider approaching the Allahabad high court with their request to throw out a plea by a group of Hindu women to pray at a site at the mosque complex, hours after a district court in Varanasi allowed the latter's plea to proceed in a ruling that the Hindu side saw as a victory.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics