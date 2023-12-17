Spotted garbage in Panchkula? Contact MC helpline

The Panchkula municipal corporation has launched a campaign to ensure cleanliness in Panchkula. Under this campaign, residents have been urged to report garbage dumped at any place in Panchkula at the MC helpline. Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner Sachin Gupta said the cleanliness campaign will be successful only with the help of residents. (HT File Photo)

Along with a photo of the garbage and location, the complaint can be sent via WhatsApp to 9696-120-120. As per MC officials, employees will clean the spot within two hours of receiving the photo and location.

Municipal corporation commissioner Sachin Gupta said the cleanliness campaign will be successful only with the help of residents. “They will have to be alert and report any garbage mounds forming in their surroundings,” he said.

He added that the 9696-120-120 helpline can be used to alert MC about any waste complaints, including delay in door-to-door garbage lifting and getting horticulture waste from tree/hedge/plant pruning cleared. He said the respective branches had been instructed to address any complaints promptly.