close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Spotted garbage in Panchkula? Contact MC helpline

Spotted garbage in Panchkula? Contact MC helpline

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 18, 2023 07:42 AM IST

Along with a photo of the garbage and location, the complaint can be sent to the Panchkula MC helpline via WhatsApp to 9696-120-120

The Panchkula municipal corporation has launched a campaign to ensure cleanliness in Panchkula. Under this campaign, residents have been urged to report garbage dumped at any place in Panchkula at the MC helpline.

Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner Sachin Gupta said the cleanliness campaign will be successful only with the help of residents. (HT File Photo)
Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner Sachin Gupta said the cleanliness campaign will be successful only with the help of residents. (HT File Photo)

Along with a photo of the garbage and location, the complaint can be sent via WhatsApp to 9696-120-120. As per MC officials, employees will clean the spot within two hours of receiving the photo and location.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Municipal corporation commissioner Sachin Gupta said the cleanliness campaign will be successful only with the help of residents. “They will have to be alert and report any garbage mounds forming in their surroundings,” he said.

He added that the 9696-120-120 helpline can be used to alert MC about any waste complaints, including delay in door-to-door garbage lifting and getting horticulture waste from tree/hedge/plant pruning cleared. He said the respective branches had been instructed to address any complaints promptly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out