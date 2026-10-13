Srinagar, HP: BJP women’s wing protests against Congress MP Bimol Akoijam

The women’s wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held protests near the Congress party headquarters in Srinagar and at several locations across Himachal Pradesh on Monday over allegations of sexual harassment against Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who was associated with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Security personnel stop BJP workers during a protest against the Congress near its office in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI)

In Srinagar, the protesters raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of disrespecting women. Scores of BJP workers attempted to march towards the Congress office in the city centre but were prevented by police. The protesters gathered at Pratap Part on Maulana Azad Road, opposite the Congress office.

The BJP women members alleged that Rahul was involved in disrespect of women during protests in Delhi.

“I have seen a video in which Rahul Gandhi is disrespecting a woman DSP just yesterday, “ BJP leader Shaheen Bhat said.

She also accused Bimol of sexually harassing women students at JNU. Delhi police said the FIR has been registered under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of sexual harassment and gestures intended to insult a woman’s modesty against Bimol. The investigation is underway, the police said.

“Their parliament member Bimol has raped seven women in JNU. They should give answers on that issue. Why isn’t he being punished? “ she alleged.

As the BJP workers were shouting slogans, a group of Congress workers also came out of the headquarters and raised slogans against the BJP-led central government at the Centre and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Police intervened to prevent the situation from escalating.

In Himachal, protests were held at several locations, including Solan, Mandi, Shimla, Kangra, Bilaspur and Mandi. The protesters demanded that the Congress leadership clarify its position and ensure that complaints of sexual harassment were investigated fairly and without political interference.