Srinagar: Man arrested in land fraud case

J&K Crime Branch on Sunday has arrested a man accused in multiple cases of cheating, forgery and land-related fraud involving migrant properties through fake powers of attorney and agreements to sell. The allegedly induced people to purchase land by representing himself under different Kashmiri pandit identities. (HT File)

The accused, Soom Nath Koul, a resident of 22-Lotus Tower, Bangalore North, Karnataka but presently residing at Janipur, Jammu was tracked down by the economic offences wing of the crime branch after remaining absconding for many years, officIals said.

Koul allegedly induced people to purchase land by representing himself under different Kashmiri pandit identities.

“The economic offences wing (EOW) Kashmir, J&K crime branch has arrested an accused, identifies as Soom Nath Koul in compliance with the orders of the sub-judge, Srinagar,” said an official spokesperson of the agency.

The spokesperson said a special team of the investigation agency was constituted to execute the orders passed by the Court.

“The team, after sustained efforts and following due procedure, succeeded in tracing and apprehending the accused. The accused remained absconding for several years. During this period, hue and cry notices were issued and published from time to time with the objective of tracing and identifying the accused,” the spokesperson said.

Despite sustained efforts to locate him, the accused allegedly continued to evade detection and was reportedly using different identities.

“The accused is involved in multiple cases registered with crime branch Kashmir. A total of five cases have been registered against him, pertaining to allegations of cheating, forgery and land-related fraud involving migrant properties through fake powers of attorney and agreements to sell. In one of the cases, a chargesheet was filed against the accused in absentia under Section 512 CrPC,” the spokesperson said.

The agency said that during the course of the investigation, it emerged that the accused induced individuals to purchase land by representing himself under different identities, including ‘Soom Nath Koul, Brij Nath Bhat, Mohan Lal Dhar and Hadi Nath Dhar,’ and cheated them in connection with land transactions.

“The investigation has further revealed allegations of fraud involving crores of rupees, committed in connivance with other accused persons. Pertinently, during the course of the investigation, one Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Dar, a resident of Jawalapora, Samson, Budgam, was arrested last week. He was found to be involved in the same case,” the spokesperson said.

The arrest of Soom Nath Koul forms part of the ongoing investigation into the above-mentioned cases.

“Further investigation is underway to ascertain the complete extent of the alleged financial fraud, the land transactions involved, and the role of other persons allegedly connected with the offences,” the spokesperson said.