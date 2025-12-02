Srinagar: MP ER Rashid meets Rahul submits ‘peace roadmap’ for J&K

Jailed member of Parliament from Baramulla, Er Abdul Rashid, on Monday reached out to leader of opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other national leaders with a peace roadmap for Jammu and Kashmir. He also emphasised the need to heal displaced communities. (HT File)

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that MP Baramulla Er Abdul Rashid, on his very first day inside the Parliament Hall, personally handed over a detailed and emotional letter to Rahul Gandhi and several other top national leaders belonging to all major political parties, urging them to adopt a humane, realistic and dialogue-centered approach towards J&K.

He said the incarcerated MP made it a point to walk across the Parliament Hall and deliver the letter individually to leaders cutting across the political spectrum, demonstrating his commitment to peace over politics. “This was his first gesture inside Parliament, not a speech, not a slogan, but a sincere appeal for justice and reconciliation,” he said.

Quoting from the letter, Inam Un Nabi said Er Rashid reminded national leaders: “J&K has suffered immensely because of the animosity between India and Pakistan since 1947. Over 80,000 lives have been lost, and violence has become the new norm.”

He wrote that Kashmiris have been unfairly projected. “Kashmiris have been reduced to being named as Indian or Pakistani proxies, despite being the main stakeholders,” he wrote. The MP urged leaders to rise above electoral politics: “Let all the fake narratives end now. A realistic and pragmatic approach must be owned by all stakeholders… J&K is not just a piece of land for vote-bank politics.”

Er Rashid appealed directly for national responsibility. He wrote, “Permanent peace can come only through meaningful dialogue and by treating J&K as a humanitarian problem.” Calling for immediate humanitarian steps, he urged leaders, “Kindly raise your voice for the release of all political prisoners from J&K languishing in jails for years… and ensure restoration of full statehood and end to state oppression.”

He also emphasised the need to heal displaced communities. He wrote, “We must ensure the return of Kashmiri Pandits and those who fled border areas in the early nineties.”

Inam Un Nabi said that by personally giving this letter to Rahul Gandhi and others — including senior MPs from BJP, Congress, DMK, TMC, NCP, Left parties, and regional formations. Er Rashid sent a powerful message that he intends to use Parliament as a platform for peace, justice and humanity. “Er Rashid Sahib’s courage is unmatched. Even in the toughest circumstances, he remains the moral voice of the people of J&K,” he said.