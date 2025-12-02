Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Srinagar: MP ER Rashid meets Rahul submits ‘peace roadmap’ for J&K

ByHindustan Times, Srinagar
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 03:54 am IST

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that MP Baramulla Er Abdul Rashid, on his very first day inside the Parliament Hall, personally handed over a detailed and emotional letter to Rahul Gandhi and several other top national leaders belonging to all major political parties, urging them to adopt a humane, realistic and dialogue-centered approach towards J&K

Jailed member of Parliament from Baramulla, Er Abdul Rashid, on Monday reached out to leader of opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other national leaders with a peace roadmap for Jammu and Kashmir.

He also emphasised the need to heal displaced communities. (HT File)
He also emphasised the need to heal displaced communities. (HT File)

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that MP Baramulla Er Abdul Rashid, on his very first day inside the Parliament Hall, personally handed over a detailed and emotional letter to Rahul Gandhi and several other top national leaders belonging to all major political parties, urging them to adopt a humane, realistic and dialogue-centered approach towards J&K.

He said the incarcerated MP made it a point to walk across the Parliament Hall and deliver the letter individually to leaders cutting across the political spectrum, demonstrating his commitment to peace over politics. “This was his first gesture inside Parliament, not a speech, not a slogan, but a sincere appeal for justice and reconciliation,” he said.

Quoting from the letter, Inam Un Nabi said Er Rashid reminded national leaders: “J&K has suffered immensely because of the animosity between India and Pakistan since 1947. Over 80,000 lives have been lost, and violence has become the new norm.”

He wrote that Kashmiris have been unfairly projected. “Kashmiris have been reduced to being named as Indian or Pakistani proxies, despite being the main stakeholders,” he wrote. The MP urged leaders to rise above electoral politics: “Let all the fake narratives end now. A realistic and pragmatic approach must be owned by all stakeholders… J&K is not just a piece of land for vote-bank politics.”

Er Rashid appealed directly for national responsibility. He wrote, “Permanent peace can come only through meaningful dialogue and by treating J&K as a humanitarian problem.” Calling for immediate humanitarian steps, he urged leaders, “Kindly raise your voice for the release of all political prisoners from J&K languishing in jails for years… and ensure restoration of full statehood and end to state oppression.”

He also emphasised the need to heal displaced communities. He wrote, “We must ensure the return of Kashmiri Pandits and those who fled border areas in the early nineties.”

Inam Un Nabi said that by personally giving this letter to Rahul Gandhi and others — including senior MPs from BJP, Congress, DMK, TMC, NCP, Left parties, and regional formations. Er Rashid sent a powerful message that he intends to use Parliament as a platform for peace, justice and humanity. “Er Rashid Sahib’s courage is unmatched. Even in the toughest circumstances, he remains the moral voice of the people of J&K,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Srinagar: MP ER Rashid meets Rahul submits ‘peace roadmap’ for J&K
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Jailed Baramulla MP Er Abdul Rashid reached out to opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and other national figures, delivering a heartfelt letter advocating for a peace-focused approach to Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the humanitarian crisis and called for the release of political prisoners, restoration of statehood, and healing of displaced communities, aiming to transform Parliament into a platform for justice.