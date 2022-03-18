Srinagar: Youths arrested for pelting stones at cops after encounter
:Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday arrested a number of youths who allegedly resorted to stone pelting in Srinagar’s Nowgam after three militants were killed in the area on Wednesday.
Officials said that after three Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front militants were killed at Shankarpora Nowgam on Wednesday and the site was being cleared to ensure the safety of citizens, a mob gathered adjacent to the area. “Accordingly, signboards were also placed around the site of encounter, while it was being sanitized, to dissuade citizens from approaching the site prior to sanitization with regard to any leftover explosives from terrorists that could cause damage to locals,” a police spokesman said.
“However, a large unruly mob consisting of young boys assembled near from adjacent areas near Shankerpora Wanabal carrying sticks and stones in their hands and tried to pelt stones on the deployed personnel which was asking them not to approach the site of encounter before being cleared of explosive debris,” the spokesman said.
A case was registered at the Nowgam police station and arrests were made. Three militants, who were allegedly involved in the killing of khanmoh’s Sarpanch, were killed in the encounter in the area on Wednesday.
