Stage set for counting of votes in Ludhiana

Foolproof arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair counting of votes on March 10, when results of the Punjab assembly elections are to be declared.

Nobody (not even the candidate or returning officer or additional RO), except the counting observer, will be allowed to bring a mobile phone inside the counting hall. A 100m radius around the counting centre has been declared a no-vehicle zone and traffic personnel have been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic in and around the counting centres.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said all arrangements needed to ensure free, fair and transparent counting of votes on March 10 had been made at all 14 counting centres in Ludhiana.

The DC said that adequate security personnel have been deployed to maintain law-and-order situation inside and outside the counting centres. “Votes of five voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines from each assembly segment would be counted randomly after the counting of votes from EVMs. The machines are constantly under CCTV surveillance and three-tier security has been provided by the Punjab Police, Punjab Armed Police and Para Military Force.”

The counting of votes will take place simultaneously at 8am in all 14 counting centres.

The deputy commissioner also took stock of media rooms established at the precincts of the counting centres, and said media persons would not be allowed to click photographs or video shots using mobile phones and only video and still cameras will be allowed inside the counting centres. “In the counting room, 14 counting tables (seven on each side) will be set up for smooth counting. No victory procession will be allowed following the announcement of results,” he said.

For Dakha constituency, a strong room has been set up at Dr Sukhdev Singh Bhawan, PAU, for Ludhiana North at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU; for Ludhiana West at Gymnasium Hall, Punjab Agricultural University; for Jagraon at Examination Hall, Punjab Agricultural University; for Samrala at Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, for Ludhiana East at Satish Chander Dhawan Government College; for Sahnewal at Khalsa Girls Senior Secondary School, College Road, Ludhiana; for Raikot at Malwa Central College Of Education For Women; for Ludhiana Central at Arya College, Auditorium Hall; for Ludhiana South at KVM Senior Secondary School; for Gill at SRS Government Polytechnic College For Women, Rishi Nagar; for Payal at Government College for Women, Ludhiana; for Khanna at Guru Nanak Dev Polytechnic College, Ludhiana, (applied science building) and for Atam Nagar constituency, a strong room has been set up at New Building of GNE Polytechnic College, Gill Road, Ludhiana.

Khanna constituency will have 14 rounds of counting, Samrala 16 rounds, Sahnewal 21 rounds, Ludhiana East 17 rounds, Ludhiana South 13 rounds, Atam Nagar 13 rounds, Ludhiana Central 13 rounds, Ludhiana West 15 rounds, Ludhiana North 15 rounds, Gill 22 rounds, Payal 15 rounds, Dakha 16 rounds, Raikot 14 rounds and Jagraon constituency would have 15 rounds.

“A holiday has been declared for teaching, non-teaching staff and students in all educational institutions where counting is to take place on March 10. A dry day has also been declared in the district on March 10,” he said.

Second randomisation of counting staff held

The district administration on Tuesday conducted the second randomisation to deploy manpower for the counting of votes in the presence of 14 counting observers on Tuesday.

The third and final randomisation will be held at 5am on March 10. Sharma said that the randomisation was held to deploy staff for counting in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, two counting halls had been set up for each assembly constituency, comprising seven tables in each hall. Besides, 14 counting tables, elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of ETPBS, and postal ballot. A polling party comprises one counting supervisor, a counting assistant, and a micro-observer.