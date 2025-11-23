State school games: Host Ludhiana clinch state softball title with 8-0 win over Patiala

Host district Ludhiana delivered a spectacular performance to clinch the 69th Punjab State Inter-District School Games Under-19 Boys Softball Championship title, defeating Patiala 8-0 in a one-sided final on Saturday. In the bronze medal match, Amritsar outplayed Fazilka 12-0 to secure third place. Players in action during the tournament at PAU in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The three-day championship was held at the grounds of Government Senior Secondary School PAU and concluded with high enthusiasm and competitive spirit. Organised under the guidance of district education officer (secondary education) Dimple Madan and deputy district education officer (secondary education) Amandeep Singh, the tournament commenced on November 20 and showcased sporting talent from district teams across Punjab.

District sports coordinator Kulvir Singh and game convener Ravi Dutt supervised the event.

Ludhiana’s title victory was driven by disciplined teamwork and outstanding individual performances. Manish Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh and Akash Kumar emerged as the star players of the tournament, displaying remarkable skill, precision, and game sense that kept spectators on their feet.

Following the final match, a prize distribution ceremony was held to honour the winners.

Rajesh Khanna, principal of Government Senior Secondary School Kasabad, and state awardee Ajit Pal, lecturer of physical education at School of Eminence Jawahar Nagar Camp, presented trophies and medals to the champion and runner-up teams.

Ludhiana crush Patiala 8-0 to lift Under-19 State Softball Championship

Ludhiana crowned champions in Under-19 boys softball; Amritsar secure bronze

Hosts Ludhiana outclass Patiala 8-0 in state softball final