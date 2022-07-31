States need to work in unison to curb drug trafficking: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that since the network of drug dealers is spread across the country, law enforcement agencies of various states need to work in unison to curb drug trafficking.

Speaking at the regional conference on drug trafficking and national security, organised under the chairmanship of Union home minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh, Khattar said that when one state’s police takes strict action against drug peddlers and traffickers, they shift to neighbouring states.

The CM said that Haryana government has taken effective steps and the results are visible. “More than 200 NDPS Act cases are registered in Haryana every month. Till June 30, as many as 1,913 cases were registered in the state and 2,661 accused were arrested. Also, around ₹32 crore was recovered from 253 drug smugglers in this period and the process of confiscation of property worth ₹13 crore is underway,” said Khattar. He said that Haryana police have succeeded in nabbing drug smugglers even from the inaccessible areas of remote states like Telangana, Orissa and Madhya Pradesh.