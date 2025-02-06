Step up fight against terrorism in J&K: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah Wednesday directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir with the goal of achieving ‘zero infiltration’. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi. (PTI)

He chaired a high-level review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, the Union home secretary, director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, chief secretary Atal Dulloo and director general of police of Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat along with senior officials of the ministry of home affairs and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Shah, on Tuesday, also held an important review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which was attended by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, the home secretary and other senior officers of MHA and the army.

Addressing the meeting, Shah said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to completely wiping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the terrorism ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir has been significantly weakened. He directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism by aiming for the ‘zero infiltration’ goal. He asked all security agencies to take more stringent action on infiltration and acts of terror with a ruthless approach. He said that it should be our goal to uproot the existence of terrorists. Shah said that the narco network is providing support to infiltrators and terrorists to carry out their activities. He said that there is a need to take prompt action against terror funding from the proceeds of the narcotics trade with alacrity and rigour.

Shah directed the agencies to make new appointments in the posts of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in view of the timely implementation of the new criminal laws.

He emphasised the Modi government’s ‘policy of zero tolerance’ against terrorism to achieve the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir. He directed all security agencies to remain vigilant and continue to work in synergy to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union home minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies for significant improvement in all parameters of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.