Steps in place to make Haryana Police a leading force in country: CM Saini

Chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the government is committed to make Haryana Police a leading police force in the country and that the police is taking strict action against criminals, and people involved in illegal drug trafficking. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini inspecting the parade at the passing out parade organised at the Police Training College in Rohtak’s Sunaria on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

While addressing a gathering as chief guest at the passing out parade organised at the Police Training College in Rohtak’s Sunaria on the completion of training of 1,265 jawans, the CM said the work of the police is challenging and the Haryana Police is performing its duties even in difficult and adverse circumstances.

“With 1,265 cops completing their training, the police will get more strength with their joining. Of these cops, 765 have received training at Sunaria and 500 at Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban, Karnal. The national and international players are also recruited in the police to improve sports level in the Haryana Police. Out of 1,265 jawans, 601 are players,” the CM added.

Earlier, he rode in an open jeep, inspected the parade contingents and took the salute of the march past, said an official statement.

He said the government is fully alert to deal with drug smugglers. It has established Inter-state Drugs Secretariat and Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau for this, he added. Saini said as soon as a call is received on “Dial 112” emergency helpline number, the police reaches for help within seven minutes.

“So far, 30 lakh calls have been received on this number and 93 percent of these people are satisfied with the action of the police,” he said.

He said the government has established the Haryana State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to curb cyber crime and has started cyber crime helpline number 1930. Cyber police stations have been established in every district, Saini added.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said the government has formed a special task force to deal with serious crimes and 33 women police stations have been established in the state.