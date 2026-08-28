STF nabs four Godara–Boxer gang aides in Jhajjar, seizes foreign pistols

The Bahadurgarh unit of the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested four persons in Jhajjar allegedly associated with overseas-based Rohit Godara–Naveen Boxer gangs and recovered foreign-made pistols, magazines and live ammunition, officials said. The officials said that the police will seek their remand and question them on the intended recipients of the consignment, the gang’s target and the source of the weapons. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the information, acting on a tip-off, the STF stopped a Maruti Brezza on the Dadri–Bhiwani road near the Loharu Feeder and took three occupants into custody.

Police identified them as Ankit alias Bittu, Bhavani alias Monu of Charkhi Dadri and Ritik alias Kalu of Pilani in Rajasthan. According to the STF, the police team recovered three foreign-made pistols, seven magazines and live cartridges from them.

On the basis of their interrogation, the force raided Professor Colony in Charkhi Dadri and arrested a lawyer, Siddharth, alleged to be in contact with the gang. A Glock 9mm pistol and two live cartridges were also seized from him, police said.

STF deputy superintendent of police Naresh Kumar said the four were involved in recruiting young men for the syndicate and in the supply of weapons. He alleged that Naveen Boxer, who is based abroad, had been sending modern foreign firearms to the network and that the accused were preparing for a major crime.

The officials said that the police will seek their remand and question them on the intended recipients of the consignment, the gang’s target and the source of the weapons.

Officials said Bhavani has nine previous cases against him, while Ankit was involved in six cases and Ritik was facing two criminal cases. The STF said it was also examining the role of other people linked to the network.