Stop drug trade or leave Punjab: Aman Arora to traffickers

Punjab cabinet minister and Aam Aadmi Party state president Aman Arora issued a stern warning to drug traffickers, stating, "Either quit the drug trade or leave Punjab".

He emphasised that the Punjab government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy to eradicate the drug trade through the ‘War against drugs’ campaign.

Addressing the media after reviewing the progress of the anti-drug campaign at the District Administrative Complex on Monday, Arora said that the Punjab government’s policy to eliminate drugs has shown positive results.

He said that while serious efforts are being made to curb narco-terrorism in Punjab, a three-tier strategy of enforcement, prevention and rehabilitation is being implemented to eliminate both the supply and demand for drugs.

He said that under the anti-drug campaign, from March 1 till now, 1,651 cases have been registered, and 2,575 drug traffickers have been arrested. Besides, 1,322 kg of drugs has been seized and ₹64.26 lakh as drug money recovered.

“The illegal houses built by drug traffickers with drug money under the political patronage of previous governments will be demolished,” he said.

He added that being a border state, maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab is the top priority and exemplary action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt communal harmony.