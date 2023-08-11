Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Spread straw mgmt technologies to nooks and crannies of Punjab’

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 11, 2023 11:12 PM IST

Use of bale shredder for paddy straw mulching, paddy straw based biogas plants and making of briquettes from paddy straw were focused upon

In a bid to keep a check on straw blaze during paddy harvesting season, discussions were held on paddy straw management in Punjab in the concluding session of Research and Extension Specialists’ workshop held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday.

Participants visiting experimental areas of different departments of PAU, Ludhiana, on Friday. (HT)
Use of bale shredder for paddy straw mulching, paddy straw based biogas plants and making of briquettes from paddy straw were focused upon. Processing of agricultural produce, agri start-ups, entrepreneurship development, economics of rabi crops and management of rodents and birds in rabi crops were also discussed.

Addressing the extension functionaries as ‘ambassadors’ of PAU, director of research AS Dhatt, who chaired the session, exhorted them to continue with their dedicated efforts to transfer technologies from lab to land.

Raising serious concern over stubble burning, he urged the participants to gear up to spread the straw management technologies to every nook and corner of the state to get best results.

Additional director communication TS Riar, coordinated the session and participants visited experimental areas of different departments of PAU under the guidance of director of extension education GS Buttar.

