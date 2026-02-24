Stray dog seen with amputated human leg at Shimla hospital

The Atal Institute of Medical Super Speciality (AIMSS) authorities at Chamiyana, Shimla, issued show cause notice to sanitation workers and sanitation supervisor on duty on the night of February 21 after a video surfaced on social media showing a stray dog roaming the campus with a severed human leg in its mouth on Tuesday morning . The Atal Institute of Medical Super Speciality (AIMSS) at Chamiyana, Shimla, where an inquiry was ordered after a video surfaced on social media showing a stray dog roaming the campus with a severed human leg in its mouth on Tuesday morning. (File photo)

Further disciplinary action will be decided after their reply.

The notice was issued based on the submission by the three-membered fact-finding committee formed after the incident went viral.

The hospital authorities in a statement said that the fact-finding committee found that on February 19, an above knee amputation of a patient was done under CTVS department and the amputated limb was kept duly packed in proper waste bag in biomedical waste complex of AIMSS for further disposal by biomedical waste disposing agency (Enviro engineers).

However, on February 21 night, while bringing biomedical waste to designated area, sanitation workers kept the door of BMW complex open and unattended, which might have led to dog getting the amputated limb from bag as an empty bag was discovered the next day. Sanitation workers tried to trace it were unsuccessful.

Terming the incident “grave and unacceptable,” medical superintendent Dr Sudhir Sharma had said the committee was tasked with identifying procedural lapses and fixing responsibility. “The video has been viewed with the utmost seriousness. A committee has been constituted to ascertain the facts and ensure such an incident never recurs,” he had said in an official statement.

The hospital authorities said that the sanitation contractor has been instructed to ensure proper storage and disposal of biomedical waste as per guidelines and biomedical waste disposing agency has been instructed to ensure timely clearance of bio medical waste from hospital premises.