Strict action if kin attend meetings on women panchayat members’ behalf: Punjab minister
Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has issued directions to strictly implement the government orders otherwise legal action will be taken against violators
Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday instructed officials concerned to put an end to the practice of husbands/sons/relatives participating in meetings of PRIs on behalf of elected women. Dhaliwal said the divisional deputy director, panchayats, additional DCs (development), DDPOs, deputy CEOs, zila parishad, and BDPOs have been issued directions to strictly implement the government orders otherwise legal action will be taken against violators.
44% Punjab farmers verified through e-KYC: Agri min
Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday participated in a videoconference held by Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar where he said that 44% state farmers have been verified through e-KYC to avail benefit of PM-Kisan scheme. The Union minister has asked the states to complete the verification by September 30.
ASF: 2 SBS Nagar, Fazilka colonies declared ‘infected zone’
Two colonies of SBS Nagar and Fazilka have been notified as ‘infected zones’ after samples taken from there confirmed presence of African swine fever. Animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said restrictions have been imposed at Musapur Road Colony and Badal Colony. He said that ASF is a non-zoonotic disease and does not infect human or other livestock species.
Beant Singh remembered on his death anniv
Family of late Punjab CM Beant Singh on Wednesday held a prayer meeting at his Sector-42 memorial in Chandigarh on his 27th death anniversary. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring paid tributes and other leaders remembered Beant’s great contribution in maintaining the peace and prosperity of Punjab. His second grandson and former minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli said Beant Singh contributed tirelessly to restore the unity and brotherhood of the state.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
