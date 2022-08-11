Stubble burning menace: PPCB to keep tabs on top 10 violating districts
The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) will keep an eye on top 10 districts, known to be chronic violators and reporting the highest number of paddy residue burning incidents during the Kharif season.
PPCB chairman Adarsh Pal Vig said as many 10 districts reported the greatest number of stubble burning cases in 2020 and 2021. “Some of these are Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga, Patiala and Ferozepur.”
Vig said this on the side-lines of a brainstorming workshop on ‘space-based solution for effective management of stubble burning and air pollution’.
He added mere penalty is not enough, intent is also important to end the menace of stubble burning in the state. He said the department is initiating awareness programmes in villages to sensitise farmers about the ill-effects of stubble burning. Vig added that stubble burning leads to environment pollution, depletion of land fertility etc. He said the department is encouraging industrial units to incorporate stubble with rice husk for burning in their furnaces.
Vig added the PPCB and the Punjab remote sensing centre have developed a mobile application through which fire incidents could be tracked on phones.
CM’s home district top air polluter
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur was the worst offender on the stubble burning front with 9,705 reported in 2020, while 8,006 in 2021, followed by Moga 5,843 in 2020, 6,515 in 2021, Ferozepur reported 6,947 in 2020, and 6,288 in 2021, Ludhiana witnessed 4,330 in 2020 and 5,817 in 2021, while Bathinda witnessed a decline in fire incident with 7,806 in 2020, 4481 in 2021.
Rabi season too saw rise in stubble burning
While addressing the experts during the workshop, Dr Anil Sood, senior scientist at Punjab remote sensing centre said that the rising fire incidents following the Rabi crop season (from April 1 to May 30) was a matter of concern. He said while 10,907 fire incidents were reported in 2018, 11,701 fire incidents were reported in 2019, 2020 saw 13,420 fire incidents, while 10,100 incidents were reported in 2021. In 2022, 14,511 fire incidents were reported in the state.
-
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
-
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
-
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
-
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
-
Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection
Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.
