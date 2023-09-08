Student ‘falls off’ 3rd floor of hostel in Rewari, dies

A 16-year-old student reportedly died after falling from the third floor of his hostel at Sainik School in Rewari in the wee hours of Friday, said police. A 16-year-old student allegedly died after falling from the third floor of his hostel at Sainik School in Rewari in the wee hours of Friday, said police. (Representational image)

The deceased student was enrolled in Class 11 and he was staying in the hostel for the last six years. He belongs to a village in Mahendergarh.

A spokesman of Rewari police said the incident occurred when the student fell from the balcony of his hostel.

“The exact reasons were not ascertained. We have received CCTV footage and ascertain the reasons behind his death. The post-mortem of the boy was conducted and his body was handed over to his family. An investigation has been started under Section 174 of the CrPC,” the spokesman added.