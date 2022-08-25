Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Students of Panjab University hostel seek replacement of warden

Students of Panjab University hostel seek replacement of warden

Updated on Aug 25, 2022 12:24 AM IST

Residents of Panjab University’s girls’ hostel number 4 have sought the replacement of the warden over alleged misbehaviour

A few days ago, students held a protest outside the hostel against the alleged misbehaviour of the warden. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Residents of Panjab University’s girls’ hostel number 4 have sought the replacement of the warden over alleged misbehaviour.

A group of residents met associate dean students’ welfare (DSW) Ashok Kumar on Wednesday to discuss the matter. This comes days after the students held a protest outside the hostel against the alleged misbehaviour of the warden. It is learnt that they have already submitted a complaint against the warden.

“We have received the complaint and the warden has been asked to give her reply. The matter will be taken up with higher authorities, ” said Kumar.

PUSU submits memorandum

Meanwhile, the members of Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) also submitted a memorandum at the DSW office on Wednesday, opposing daily charges being levied on hostellers for the period between completion of the examination and the new hostel admission.

They also demanded relaxation in hostel fees for residents who have already paid fine imposed. PUSU appealed to students to not pay daily charges.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) conducted an interactive brainstorming session on Wednesday on “envisioning PEC” on Wednesday. It was attended by deans, heads and the faculty members of the institute. PEC director Baldev Setia emphasised on certain reforms, steps and initiatives that are already being taken by the institute. Meanwhile, PEC’s career development and guidance centre (CDGC)in collaboration with Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace corporation, organised a programme for BTech 3rd and 4th-year and MTech final year students.

Mohali to clash with Patiala in U-19 cricket finals

Mohali will lock horns with Patiala in the U-19 Punjab State Inter-District One-Day Tournament finals to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on August 26. In the semi-finals, Mohali beat Jalandhar by one run while Patiala defeated Bathinda by 84 runs.

