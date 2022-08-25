Students of Panjab University hostel seek replacement of warden
Residents of Panjab University’s girls’ hostel number 4 have sought the replacement of the warden over alleged misbehaviour
A group of residents met associate dean students’ welfare (DSW) Ashok Kumar on Wednesday to discuss the matter. This comes days after the students held a protest outside the hostel against the alleged misbehaviour of the warden. It is learnt that they have already submitted a complaint against the warden.
“We have received the complaint and the warden has been asked to give her reply. The matter will be taken up with higher authorities, ” said Kumar.
PUSU submits memorandum
Meanwhile, the members of Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) also submitted a memorandum at the DSW office on Wednesday, opposing daily charges being levied on hostellers for the period between completion of the examination and the new hostel admission.
They also demanded relaxation in hostel fees for residents who have already paid fine imposed. PUSU appealed to students to not pay daily charges.
Punjab Engineering College (PEC) conducted an interactive brainstorming session on Wednesday on “envisioning PEC” on Wednesday. It was attended by deans, heads and the faculty members of the institute. PEC director Baldev Setia emphasised on certain reforms, steps and initiatives that are already being taken by the institute. Meanwhile, PEC’s career development and guidance centre (CDGC)in collaboration with Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace corporation, organised a programme for BTech 3rd and 4th-year and MTech final year students.
Mohali to clash with Patiala in U-19 cricket finals
Mohali will lock horns with Patiala in the U-19 Punjab State Inter-District One-Day Tournament finals to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on August 26. In the semi-finals, Mohali beat Jalandhar by one run while Patiala defeated Bathinda by 84 runs.
IIT admissions to commence on Sept 12 with six rounds of seat allotment
Admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are all set to begin on September 12, this year, a day after results for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) is released. Nearly 1.6 lakh students have registered for JEE-Adv this year, and the exam will be conducted on Sunday, August 28. This year, JEE-Adv is being conducted by IIT-Bombay. The first seat allotment list is scheduled to be released on September 23 at 10am.
Donated organs give new lease of life to 7 at PGIMER
Organs of two deceased people gave a new lease of life to seven patients and restored the sight of four corneal blind patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research over the last two days. Families of both the deceased decided to donate the organs when the transplant coordinators raised the matter with them, thereby impacting eleven lives in all, nine in PGIMER, one in Delhi and one in Jaipur.
Despite heavy rain, CR, WR evade waterlogging on tracks
Mumbai: Despite incessant rain in the city this year, both Central and Western Railways managed to stay operational and did not face waterlogging on tracks, according to officials. The railway officials credit this to taking preventive measures like special micro tunnelling, building culverts and desilting work before the monsoon. There were no instances of waterlogging on tracks and the railway lines also did not face any major disruptions, added officials.
State govt launches week-long drive against drugs, illicit liquor
The state government launched a week-long drive to curb sale and supply of illegal drugs and liquor across the state. In a press statement issued by the home department of the state, the officials said they have issued an order to carry out a comprehensive drive against illegal drugs and liquor till August 31. The action taken under the drive will be examined by a high-level committee on daily basis, said the press release.
Delhi: A hike in property tax likely
New Delhi: Property tax in Delhi may go up if the Municipal Corporation of Delhi adopts the recommendations by a key panel that has proposed changes in the factors used to calculate the levy the civic body. MVCs are expected to be constituted after every three years. MVCs have recommended revision of property tax rates in the city in the past too, but they used to be shot down by the elected house of councillors.
