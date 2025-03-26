Sub-inspector assaulted by illegal sand miners in Panchkula

A case was registered against a group of sand miners for assaulting and obstructing a police officer attempting to stop illegal mining at the Burj Kotiya river on Sunday. A complaint was filed by SI Rajbir Singh, in-charge of the Amaravati police post, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

According to the complainant, while he was en route to his police post, he received information about illegal mining activities being conducted at the said river. He then proceeded to the location via his personal vehicle.

Upon turning onto a dirt road (kachcha rasta), he witnessed a person, later identified as Poli, signalling others involved in the illegal mining. When Singh attempted to intercept the trollies, Poli, along with Shera, Gajni, and two unidentified individuals arrived on motorcycles and blocked his path.

Armed with sticks, they allegedly threatened and verbally abused the officer, and then proceeded to physically assault him.

Singh immediately requested backup from the Amaravati police post. The group then obstructed his vehicle near the Chandimandir traffic light before fleeing the scene after giving threats.

Panchkula Police have initiated a search operation to apprehend Poli, his two sons, Gajni, Shera, and others involved in the incident, including Hanif, Shakil, and 10 unidentified individuals.

A case was registered under Sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant to deter them from their duty), 126 (wrongful restraint), 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant while he is performing his duties), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening death, grievous hurt, or property destruction) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).