Submit list of graft cases against general category, SC officials: NCSC

: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has asked the Haryana government to submit a list of corruption cases registered against officials belonging to the general and reserved categories working in Haryana government.

This would include officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and officers from state civil and police services.

The NCSC is a constitutional body mandated to investigate and monitor matters relating to the safeguards provided for the scheduled castes (SCs) under the Constitution or any other law and inquire into specific complaints regarding deprivation of rights and safeguards of the SCs.

The Commission which heard petitions by former Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officer Mukesh Solanki and an office bearer of an SC organisation SL Dahiya besides submission of government officials on January 8 observed that there is apparently a lapse in Haryana government’s policy.

“On one side, they (state government) are promoting officers belonging to the general category and on the other side officers belonging to the scheduled castes are being discriminated by ordering inquiry and registering cases against them. Such action comes under the purview of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989,” said the minutes of the hearing issued on January 16.

The Commission said that accordingly in order to adjudge transparency, Haryana chief secretary may please submit a list before the Commission as to how many cases have been registered under the charges of anti-corruption against persons belonging to general as well as reserved categories working in Haryana government including the IAS, IPS, IRS. The Commission also recommended that status quo be maintained on those cases which are not sub-judiced before the courts.

The Commission also asked the chief secretary and the director general of police to submit their reply regarding the representation submitted by former HCS officer Mukesh Kumar Solanki. It has also sought an action taken report from the state government within a week.