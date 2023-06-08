After first rafting trial, Poonch in J&K set to become adventure destination

A maiden rafting trial was held successfully in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, paving way for the authorities to focus on boosting tourism in the border district. The success of the event is expected to boost tourism in the region and attract more adventure enthusiasts to Poonch. (HT Photo)

GoWild Adventures, in collaboration with the Poonch Development Authority (PDA) and the district administration organised a successful rafting trial in Suran river of Poonch on Tuesday, providing a way forward for adventure tourism in the region.

The rafting trial was inaugurated by deputy magistrate of Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary, on the Suran-river bed near Sheromani Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib, passing through Bainch en-route to Sher-e-Kashmir Bridge Poonch.

Choudhary interacted with the participants of rafting trial that is expected to boost tourism in the region. The event was supported by the White Water Rafting Federation of J&K, which provided technical assistance and expertise.

During the course of the event, participants had the opportunity to rafting trail from Kalai to Sher-e-Kashmir Bridge, experiencing the thrill of rafting on the Poonch river and taking in the stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

Speaking at the event, Choudhary lauded the efforts of GoWild Adventures, the PDA and the White Water Rafting Federation of J&K for their outstanding collaboration and commitment to promoting adventure sports in the region.

“The Poonch district is blessed with perennial rivers like Suran river which hold great potential for adventure enthusiasts and adventure tourists from throughout the country. We are expecting a positive output on tourism front with such initiatives”, he said.

Chief executive officer, Tourism (Poonch Development Authority), Mohammad Tanveer said that the trials were aimed at promoting adventure tourism in the region. The success of the event is expected to boost tourism in the region and attract more adventure enthusiasts to Poonch. It is pertinent to mention that this is the first such initiative in the field of adventure tourism in general and water sports in particular in Poonch.