‘Suggestion box’ to address critical issues in Chandigarh’s govt schools

In a step towards improving the school education system, the Chandigarh administration will implement a suggestion box initiative in all government schools of the city by October 25. This initiative aims to create an accessible platform for students, parents, teachers, and staff to voice their thoughts, ideas, feedback, and concerns regarding school-related issues. The suggestion boxes will be prominently displayed in accessible locations, such as the main office or library, ensuring anonymity for users. (HT File)

The suggestion box will serve as an effective mechanism to address critical issues such as bullying, classroom dynamics, and other challenges faced within the school environment. Education secretary Prerna Puri emphasised that this initiative will foster open communication and mutual respect among all stakeholders, contributing to a supportive educational atmosphere. As per officials, this is the first initiative that Puri has rolled out since taking charge as UT education secretary.

The suggestion boxes will be prominently displayed in accessible locations, such as the main office or library, ensuring anonymity for users. Schools will ensure the boxes are secure, visually appealing, and properly maintained. A designated committee, consisting of the school principal, a senior teacher, two student representatives and a district education officer representative, will review suggestions bi-weekly. They will compile and register the feedback, discussing potential solutions to improve the school environment.

To maintain transparency, the outcomes of suggestions will be shared on the school notice board, building trust and encouraging greater participation. Monthly reviews will take place at the Directorate to monitor progress and effectiveness.

As decided in the meeting held on Friday by Puri, the UT will also encourage private schools in the region to consider adopting this initiative and implementing their own monitoring mechanisms for received suggestions. The meeting was attended by director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar, director higher education Rubinderjit Singh Brar and other officers of the education department.