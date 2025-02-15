Menu Explore
Sukbhir assassination bid: Police submit challan against Narain Singh Chaura

HT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 15, 2025 09:24 AM IST

Former militant Narain Singh Chaura had fired at the former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president from close range when the latter was undergoing tankhah (religious punishment) outside the Golden Temple on December 4 for the mistakes committed by his party when it was in power in Punjab from 2007 and 2017.

Punjab Police on Friday submitted the challan against former militant Narain Singh Chaura in the Sukhbir Singh Badal assassination attempt case.

Punjab police said that former militant Narain Singh Chaura (pictured) was carrying the pistol with an intention to kill Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT File)
The bullet had narrowly missed Sukhbir after policemen in plainclothes overpowered Chaura.

In the challan, police stated that Chaura was carrying the pistol with an intention to kill Sukhbir.

