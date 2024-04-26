Sukhbir Badal hits out at AAP govt in Punjab for tardy lifting of wheat grains

Accusing the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of ignoring Punjab’s agricultural economy, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Thursday, said the state’s mandis are witnessing a glut-like situation due to slow lifting of wheat grains. Sukhbir Badal, who visited the Mahuana and Malout grain markets in Muktsar district, said that farmers are already struggling due to the non-payment of compensation for crop damage caused by hailstorms and now they are facing difficulties in procurement. (HT Photo)

“The SAD would start an agitation if the Mann government does not expedite lifting,” he said.

“The CM defaulted on his promise of ensuring advance relief of ₹25,000 per acre to farmers for crop damage. The AAP government also failed to procure pulses and maize crops despite tall promises that they would be procured in entirety,” said the SAD chief.